Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Northern State Campus deemed safe after officials investigate safety concern

Administration at Northern State University are supporting a name change to homecoming and...
Northern State University(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen area law enforcement investigated a potential safety concern at Northern State University.

After a potential safety concern, the campus community was asked to avoid the west side of campus. On Friday morning, the Aberdeen Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Aberdeen Fire and Rescue, and Brown County Emergency Management all responded and investigated, leading to the all-clear around 10:30 a.m.- according to a press release from Northern State University.

“We’re grateful for the prompt response by our local public safety officials,” said Dr. Neal Schnoor, NSU President. “Northern is committed to providing a safe environment for students, faculty, and staff, and we appreciate the patience of our campus community during the investigation today.”

Regular campus activities have resumed.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group protesting in support of abortion rights are confronted by police in downtown Sioux...
Police issue dispersal order amid heated abortion rights protest in Sioux Falls
Sheriff suggests vote was "pure politics"
Lincoln County Board rejects police pay raise in what sheriff calls “pure politics”
Colton Marley and his friends from Pennsylvania traveled 13 hours to Clear Lake, Iowa, to...
Teens drive 13 hours to redeem McDonald’s coupon
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
4th of July fireworks mgn.
LIST: 4th of July events & fireworks displays in eastern South Dakota

Latest News

This year’s Relay For Life returns to a more formal in-person format at Sertoma Park on July...
Relay For Life of Sioux Falls returns July 22
American Flag generic
Military members have fun for free this 4th of July at Allevity Entertainment
Over 58,000 names are carved in to the wall.
Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall honors veterans from around the area
Desde celebraciones en pequeños pueblos hasta espectáculos de fuegos artificiales masivos,...
Police: Fireworks and projectile-launching-explosives prohibited within city limits