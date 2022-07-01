Northern State Campus deemed safe after officials investigate safety concern

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen area law enforcement investigated a potential safety concern at Northern State University.

After a potential safety concern, the campus community was asked to avoid the west side of campus. On Friday morning, the Aberdeen Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Aberdeen Fire and Rescue, and Brown County Emergency Management all responded and investigated, leading to the all-clear around 10:30 a.m.- according to a press release from Northern State University.

“We’re grateful for the prompt response by our local public safety officials,” said Dr. Neal Schnoor, NSU President. “Northern is committed to providing a safe environment for students, faculty, and staff, and we appreciate the patience of our campus community during the investigation today.”

Regular campus activities have resumed.

