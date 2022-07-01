Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz verbally commits to play for DeBoer at Washington

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -One of the state’s best high school football players in years made his college decision public on his twitter account Wednesday.

Well now it’s down to one for QB Lincoln Kienholz who’s been at the controls for the Pierre Governors the last two seasons when they’ve extended their streak to 5 straight state titles.

And the cool part is that he will be playing for Milbank native Kalen DeBoer at the University of Washington. Lincoln can throw but he can also win the game with his wheels. And before he heads off to a POWER 5 conference, Lincoln will try and help his Governors to another state title in Class 11-AA.

He ran and threw for over 4,500 yards last year and accounted for 49 touchdowns.

