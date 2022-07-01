Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz verbally commits to play for DeBoer at Washington

Kienholz to join Milbank native with Washington Huskies
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -One of the state’s best high school football players in years made his college decision public on his twitter account Wednesday.

One of the state’s best high school football players in years made his college decision public on his twitter account Wednesday. It was down to North Dakota State and Washington Tuesday when I talked with his head coach Steve Steele.

Well now it’s down to one for QB Lincoln Kienholz who’s been at the controls for the Pierre Governors the last two seasons when they’ve extended their streak to 5 straight state titles.

And the cool part is that he will be playing for Milbank native Kalen DeBoer at the University of Washington. Lincoln can throw but he can also win the game with his wheels. And before he heads off to a POWER 5 conference, Lincoln will try and help his Governors to another state title in Class 11-AA.

He ran and threw for over 4,500 yards last year and accounted for 49 touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group protesting in support of abortion rights are confronted by police in downtown Sioux...
Police issue dispersal order amid heated abortion rights protest in Sioux Falls
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
As the dust settles from the Supreme court’s decision, there is talk among some women in South...
Out of state abortions under scrutiny, ACLU warns South Dakota women to delete digital footprint
4th of July fireworks mgn.
LIST: 4th of July events & fireworks displays in eastern South Dakota
The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days...
South Dakota COVID-19 Update: High spread rate for majority of state, two dead

Latest News

South Carolina will play SDSU women at Sanford Pentagon in December
SDSU women to play #1 South Carolina at Sanford Pentagon in December
Brandon Cruse talks about the importance of constantly learning as an official
Brandon Cruse says constant learning is a big key for football referees
Connor Libis of DRSM transfers to Northern
Connor Libis transfers to Northern
Reese Jansa has plenty of support from mom and dad as she plays at the First Tee National...
Reese Jansa has plenty of support at home