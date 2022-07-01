Avera Medical Minute
Police: Fireworks and projectile-launching-explosives prohibited within city limits

Desde celebraciones en pequeños pueblos hasta espectáculos de fuegos artificiales masivos, millones de personas se preparan para festejar el Día de la Independencia.(Pixabay License)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have some reminders of the city’s rules to keep in mind before the 4th of July holiday celebrations begin.

Sergeant Jessica Speckmeier with the Sioux Falls Police said anything that is noisy or has any kind of projectile or launching component is prohibited within city limits. Silent, non-projectiles like snakes, sparklers, and smoke bombs are permitted.

Anyone found violating these ordinances can be given a citation. SFPD typically gets 200-300 calls for service around the 4th of July in years past related to fireworks.

Sgt. Speckmeier also wants to remind people to clean up after themselves.

