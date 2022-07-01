Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Three face charges after off-duty deputy found injured man on I-90

Sioux Falls residents- 30-year-old Lucas Kleinschmit (Left), 30-year-old William HighHawk...
Sioux Falls residents- 30-year-old Lucas Kleinschmit (Left), 30-year-old William HighHawk (Middle), and 27-year-old Mona LittleBaldEagle (Right) each face charges of Robbery First Degree, Two Counts of Aggravated Assault, and all three now have a 10,000 cash bond.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha Sheriffs report three people in their custody are facing multiple charges after an off-duty deputy discovered an injured man on I-90.

Captain of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Josh Phillips, said on Sunday around 3 p.m. an off-duty deputy driving eastbound on 1-90 near Ditch Road noticed a man laying on the gravel. The off-duty officer called it in to Metro Communications and he responded to the area.

Authorities say the victim had suffered lacerations to his forehead and back of his head and was subsequently transported to the ER. After further investigation, officials determined there were also some financial documents taken from the victim and utilized after the assault. The victim said he thought the attackers used a knife, but detectives found the weapon was actually a crowbar.

Phillips said the task force had warrants issued on Tuesday into Wednesday and three arrests were made without incident on Wednesday. Sioux Falls residents 30-year-old William HighHawk, 30-year-old Lucas Kleinschmit, and 27-year-old Mona LittleBaldEagle each face charges of Robbery First Degree, Two Counts of Aggravated Assault, and all three now have a 10,000 cash bond.

Officials say the victim is in stable condition as of now. Phillips commended the off-duty deputy, saying he most likely saved the victim’s life.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group protesting in support of abortion rights are confronted by police in downtown Sioux...
Police issue dispersal order amid heated abortion rights protest in Sioux Falls
Sheriff suggests vote was "pure politics"
Lincoln County Board rejects police pay raise in what sheriff calls “pure politics”
Colton Marley and his friends from Pennsylvania traveled 13 hours to Clear Lake, Iowa, to...
Teens drive 13 hours to redeem McDonald’s coupon
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
4th of July fireworks mgn.
LIST: 4th of July events & fireworks displays in eastern South Dakota

Latest News

Over 58,000 names are carved in to the wall.
Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall honors veterans from around the area
Desde celebraciones en pequeños pueblos hasta espectáculos de fuegos artificiales masivos,...
Police: Fireworks and projectile-launching-explosives prohibited within city limits
Sanford's SAIL Classes
Sanford offering free exercise classes for senior citizens
Sanford's SAIL Classes
Sanford's SAIL Fitness Class for people over 65