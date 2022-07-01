Police: Three face charges after off-duty deputy found injured man on I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha Sheriffs report three people in their custody are facing multiple charges after an off-duty deputy discovered an injured man on I-90.

Captain of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Josh Phillips, said on Sunday around 3 p.m. an off-duty deputy driving eastbound on 1-90 near Ditch Road noticed a man laying on the gravel. The off-duty officer called it in to Metro Communications and he responded to the area.

Authorities say the victim had suffered lacerations to his forehead and back of his head and was subsequently transported to the ER. After further investigation, officials determined there were also some financial documents taken from the victim and utilized after the assault. The victim said he thought the attackers used a knife, but detectives found the weapon was actually a crowbar.

Phillips said the task force had warrants issued on Tuesday into Wednesday and three arrests were made without incident on Wednesday. Sioux Falls residents 30-year-old William HighHawk, 30-year-old Lucas Kleinschmit, and 27-year-old Mona LittleBaldEagle each face charges of Robbery First Degree, Two Counts of Aggravated Assault, and all three now have a 10,000 cash bond.

Officials say the victim is in stable condition as of now. Phillips commended the off-duty deputy, saying he most likely saved the victim’s life.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.