Reese Jansa has plenty of support at home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Reese Jansa defended her Class “AA” state golf title at Brookings Country Club this spring with a great second round. This week she’s in South Bend, IN to play in the First Tee National Championship.

Reese grew up in a very competitive golf household to say the least. And she has the full support of her mom and dad who have a house full of trophies.

And even when there are people rooting against her, as there will be in Indiana this week, she knows it’s up to her to make the best of the situation. ”I think if you set your mind to anything you can do it. And when people aren’t cheering for you, you just have to tell yourself no-one’s cheering for me, I’m my own cheerleader and you can seriously do anything you put your mind to. You just have to be confident in yourself.”

Her father, Ryan Jansa says, ”Golf’s kind of like anything. Whatever you put into it you have the ability to get out of it. If she continues to work hard and pour her heart and soul into it she could get a lot out of it you know.”

Julie Jansa, her mom says, ”It’s really endless for her. It’s up to her because her abilities are phenomenal.”

The 3 day tournament features the top 24 girls and boys from the First Tee program throughout the country. It wraps up Friday. Reese shot 76 Wednesday and 75 Thursday and is in 8th place with 18 holes to go.

Reese will attend the University of Toledo this fall and play for former USF Coach Jenny Collucio.

