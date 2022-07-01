Avera Medical Minute
Relay For Life of Sioux Falls returns July 22

This year’s Relay For Life returns to a more formal in-person format at Sertoma Park on July 22.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This year’s Relay For Life returns to a more formal in-person format at Sertoma Park on July 22. Volunteer help remains a need this year, and there is still time to get registered for the event itself. The initiative is dedicated to helping communities stymie cancer by using donations and raising awareness in the fight against cancer.

