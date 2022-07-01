Renner sweeps two from Watertown Wednesday night in legion baseball
Struck throws shutout in game one win for Renner
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Renner picked up a doubleheader sweep of Watertown in legion baseball Wednesday night. Post 307 won the first game 9-0 behind the shutout pitching of Manny Struck who got plenty of support. Renner broke the game open in the 5th inning with 6 runs as Kyle Konechne and Garret Hoffman had key hits. Renner also won game two 5-4.
