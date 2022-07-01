Renner sweeps two from Watertown Wednesday night in legion baseball

RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Renner picked up a doubleheader sweep of Watertown in legion baseball Wednesday night. Post 307 won the first game 9-0 behind the shutout pitching of Manny Struck who got plenty of support. Renner broke the game open in the 5th inning with 6 runs as Kyle Konechne and Garret Hoffman had key hits. Renner also won game two 5-4.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.