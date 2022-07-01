Sanford offering free exercise classes for senior citizens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After receiving a grant, Sanford is now able to offer a free exercise class for people over the age of 65.

According to the CDC, about 36 million falls are reported among older adults each year, which results in more than 32,000 deaths. South Dakota has the 4th highest number of deaths from falls in the U.S.

In an effort to prevent deaths from falls in the state, Sanford is now able to offer bi-weekly, hour-long exercise classes for people over 65. Sanford has named the class “SAIL,” which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life.

The SAIL class is free thanks to a grant from the U.S. Administration for Community Living.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.