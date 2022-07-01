Stray dog attacks chihuahua in its front yard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Animal Control responded to the scene of a dog attack early Friday morning.

Dog owners say that when they let their Chihuahua out into the yard at 3 a.m. it was attacked by a stray grey pit bull. They stated the pit bull was not wearing a collar and they didn’t remember having seen the dog prior to this incident. The Chihuahua was injured in the attack and taken to the emergency veterinarian, according to a press release from the city.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

