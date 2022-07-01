Avera Medical Minute
Telemedicine abortion ban now law in South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Abortion via telemedicine is now against the law in South Dakota.

The house bill bans abortion via telemedicine and also increases the penalty for the “unlicensed practice of medicine when performing a medical abortion.”

Challenging Noem’s statements that medication abortion is “dangerous,” the director of Women on Waves Dr. Rebecca Gomperts said, “It’s extremely safe. It’s safer than viagra. It’s safer than most of the over-the-counter pain killers.”

Following the United States Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, South Dakota’s trigger law made all abortions illegal in South Dakota, unless they are performed to preserve the life of the mother.

“South Dakota is focused on helping moms who may be facing a crisis pregnancy situation. Those moms should know that telemedicine abortions are not safe for their health – they are four times more likely to cause the woman getting the abortion to end up in the emergency room,” said Noem. “This law will have no effect on treatment for miscarriages, but doctors who knowingly break the law and prescribe these medications to end a human life will be prosecuted.”

