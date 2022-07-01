Watertown Police offer reward for help in arrest of park vandal

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After multiple Watertown parks were vandalized, police are now offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

The vandalism occurred throughout June and include spray painting/marking walls and park equipment as well as breaking items inside the public bathrooms. McKinley Park, Nelson Park, Highland Park, Diamond Ball Park, and Morningside Park have received damage, according to a Facebook post by the Watertown Police.

The Watertown Police Department would like to encourage anyone to call the police department if they see vandalism in the community.

