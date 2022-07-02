Avera Medical Minute
Crews respond to elevator fire in Trent

An elevator building in Trent, S.D. caught fire on July 1.
An elevator building in Trent, S.D. caught fire on July 1.(Carleen Wild)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple emergency crews responded after a fire broke out at an elevator in an eastern South Dakota community.

The fire broke out Friday evening in the town of Trent, which is located between Dell Rapids and Flandreau.

Witnesses at the scene say crews from several nearby communities, including Baltic, Colman, Brookings, and Jasper, Minn. responded to assist in fighting the fire. However, the building became fully engulfed in flames, and collapsed around 8 p.m.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

