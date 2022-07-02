Crews respond to elevator fire in Trent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple emergency crews responded after a fire broke out at an elevator in an eastern South Dakota community.

The fire broke out Friday evening in the town of Trent, which is located between Dell Rapids and Flandreau.

Witnesses at the scene say crews from several nearby communities, including Baltic, Colman, Brookings, and Jasper, Minn. responded to assist in fighting the fire. However, the building became fully engulfed in flames, and collapsed around 8 p.m.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

