Parkston celebrates and honors veterans during 4th of July holiday weekend

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKSTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The freedom we’re celebrating this weekend wouldn’t be possible without the sacrifices of soldiers.

There’s a traveling memorial stopping by the community of Parkston to honor those who fought and died in the Vietnam War, including nearly 200 South Dakotans.

If you’d like to visit the memorial, it will be on display at Parkston’s East City Park until Monday afternoon.

The community is hosting a number of events this weekend, more information can be found here: https://parkstoncelebration.com/

