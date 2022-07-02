Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police find 166,000 fentanyl pills stuffed inside spare tire

Police found 166,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside the tire.
Police found 166,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside the tire.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, A.Z. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Phoenix police got quite the surprise during a drug bust on Wednesday.

Officers were working an illegal drug investigation near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when they pried open a spare tire, revealing bags of pills stuffed inside.

Police say 166,000 fentanyl pills total were found hidden inside the tire.

20-year-old Alexa Magana was arrested in connection to the crime.

Magana was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Alexa Magana, 20, was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.
Alexa Magana, 20, was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.(MCSO)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls residents- 30-year-old Lucas Kleinschmit (Left), 30-year-old William HighHawk...
Police: Three face charges after off-duty deputy found injured man on I-90
Authorities are looking for 32-year-old Caitlin Mariae Ladeaux for Accessory-Harbor or Conceal...
Minnehaha County announce wanted person
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Stray dog attacks chihuahua in its front yard
4th of July fireworks mgn.
LIST: 4th of July events & fireworks displays in eastern South Dakota
Sheriff suggests vote was "pure politics"
Lincoln County Board rejects police pay raise in what sheriff calls “pure politics”

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions
Tim Turcotte, owner of Esan Thai Eastport in Southeast Portland, found his window on the roof...
Portland food cart owner searching for help after thieves break in
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission reported a bear cub was rescued after its head...
CUTE: Bear cub rescued after head gets stuck in plastic container
Team wraps up inaugural year in WPSL
Sioux Falls City Football Club drops season finale