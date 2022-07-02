S.D. Phoenix & Yankton Fury win as 45th Ringneck International play continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fourth of July holiday weekend tradition returns to the softball diamonds of Sioux Falls.

128 teams from the midwest and Canada are in town for the 45th Ringneck International Softball Tournament. Play began yesterday at Sherman and Harmodon Park in five different age division with bracket and championship play tomorrow.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from some of today’s 18U action featuring:

-South Dakota Phoenix defeating the Nebraska Quakes 10-0

-The Yankon Fury downing the Sting Select (Missouri) 4-1

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.