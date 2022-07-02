Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

S.D. Phoenix & Yankton Fury win as 45th Ringneck International play continues

128 teams in town this holiday weekend
South Dakota Phoenix and Yankton Fury win on day two of pool play
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fourth of July holiday weekend tradition returns to the softball diamonds of Sioux Falls.

128 teams from the midwest and Canada are in town for the 45th Ringneck International Softball Tournament. Play began yesterday at Sherman and Harmodon Park in five different age division with bracket and championship play tomorrow.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from some of today’s 18U action featuring:

-South Dakota Phoenix defeating the Nebraska Quakes 10-0

-The Yankon Fury downing the Sting Select (Missouri) 4-1

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls residents- 30-year-old Lucas Kleinschmit (Left), 30-year-old William HighHawk...
Police: Three face charges after off-duty deputy found injured man on I-90
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Stray dog attacks chihuahua in its front yard
Authorities are looking for 32-year-old Caitlin Mariae Ladeaux for Accessory-Harbor or Conceal...
Minnehaha County announce wanted person
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
4th of July fireworks mgn.
LIST: 4th of July events & fireworks displays in eastern South Dakota

Latest News

Team wraps up inaugural year in WPSL
Sioux Falls City Football Club drops finale of inaugural season
Post 45 wins in Legion baseball 13-3
Harrisburg slugs their way past Sioux Falls East
During team's inaugural season in the WPSL in 2022
Sioux Falls City Football Club lays solid foundation in first year
Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz will play his college football at the U. of Washington for Kalen DeBoer
Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz verbally commits to play for DeBoer at Washington