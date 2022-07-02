Sioux Falls City Football Club drops finale of inaugural season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A terrific inaugural season for the Sioux Falls City Football Club in the Women’s Premier Soccer League ended with them getting a look at the standard to strive for in their second season.

Though they only trailed division-leading Salvo SC 2-1 at half, Khyah Harper scored twice to help Salvo run past Sioux Falls 5-1 in the regular season finale on Friday night at Bob Young Field.

Macie Haggerty scored the lone goal as Sioux Falls concludes their inaugural season with a 4-3-1 record.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

