Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls City Football Club drops finale of inaugural season

Finish 4-3-1 after falling to division-leading Salvo SC 5-1
Inaugural year ends with 5-1 loss to Salvo SC
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A terrific inaugural season for the Sioux Falls City Football Club in the Women’s Premier Soccer League ended with them getting a look at the standard to strive for in their second season.

Though they only trailed division-leading Salvo SC 2-1 at half, Khyah Harper scored twice to help Salvo run past Sioux Falls 5-1 in the regular season finale on Friday night at Bob Young Field.

Macie Haggerty scored the lone goal as Sioux Falls concludes their inaugural season with a 4-3-1 record.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls residents- 30-year-old Lucas Kleinschmit (Left), 30-year-old William HighHawk...
Police: Three face charges after off-duty deputy found injured man on I-90
Authorities are looking for 32-year-old Caitlin Mariae Ladeaux for Accessory-Harbor or Conceal...
Minnehaha County announce wanted person
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Stray dog attacks chihuahua in its front yard
4th of July fireworks mgn.
LIST: 4th of July events & fireworks displays in eastern South Dakota
Sheriff suggests vote was "pure politics"
Lincoln County Board rejects police pay raise in what sheriff calls “pure politics”

Latest News

Post 45 wins in Legion baseball 13-3
Harrisburg slugs their way past Sioux Falls East
During team's inaugural season in the WPSL in 2022
Sioux Falls City Football Club lays solid foundation in first year
Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz will play his college football at the U. of Washington for Kalen DeBoer
Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz verbally commits to play for DeBoer at Washington
South Carolina will play SDSU women at Sanford Pentagon in December
SDSU women to play #1 South Carolina at Sanford Pentagon in December