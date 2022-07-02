Sioux Falls City Football Club drops finale of inaugural season
Finish 4-3-1 after falling to division-leading Salvo SC 5-1
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A terrific inaugural season for the Sioux Falls City Football Club in the Women’s Premier Soccer League ended with them getting a look at the standard to strive for in their second season.
Though they only trailed division-leading Salvo SC 2-1 at half, Khyah Harper scored twice to help Salvo run past Sioux Falls 5-1 in the regular season finale on Friday night at Bob Young Field.
Macie Haggerty scored the lone goal as Sioux Falls concludes their inaugural season with a 4-3-1 record.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
