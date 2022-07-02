Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls City Football Club lays solid foundation in first year

WPSL expansion team builds culture and fan following
New soccer team growing culture and fan base
By Cooper Seamer and Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls City FC hasn’t been playing like a team that’s only spent a couple of months together. Having won four of their seven games and sitting 4th in the WPSL Northern Conference, it’s been more than a successful first season for the team.

But that success started early on in the planning stages of City’s existance, as head coach Dale Wiler said the staff was deciding what qualities they wanted to see from their players.

“We had lots of meetings prior to discuss who we are, what’s important. What’s the make-up of a Sioux Falls City player, what are our core values.” Weiler said.

Just like the rest of the team, Taylor Thomas said they didn’t know what was in store for their first season together.

“One that we didn’t know, like quite what to expect. But it’s been a great showing so far. I feel like the more that we’ve been together, the closer that we’ve gotten on the pitch and off. It’s definitely helped us.” Thomas said.

For McKenna Lehman, this is her first true experience playing with college players. The recent high school gradute and St. Thomas commit said it was daunting at first, but it’s been eye-opening.

“Going to that college level coming from high school, it’s completely different. But it’s been very welcoming, and just because of the girls everything has been great.” Lehman said.

Thomas and Lehman said they knew that lack of experience together as a team would be a tall hurdle to overcome. So they value the guidance from their coaches, as well as their experiences as players.

“The other teams in our league, they’ve been already together for quite some time. So that was definitely something that we had to overcome. And honestly, we’re still getting through it. It takes a lot of time to build that chemistry.” Thomas said.

“I think we have a good style of play that Coach Dale has engraved in our mind so far. Everybody’s been kind of smart with that and being able to play together as one.” Lehman said.

“They’re very purposeful on coming off and saying, ‘Hey, what did you think about this?’ Or talking with their teammates, ‘Hey, there was this moment. Why didn’t it work well, or how could we improve next time?’ Or to say that was a great moment, let’s continue to do that.” Weiler said.

All of that effort to build a culture isn’t short-term. Weiler said the team’s vision is constantly fixed on the future. That means taking the next step forward for the team means a solid foundation is needed now.

“The vision of the club in five to 10 years is to have professional soccer here. I’ve said that a few times I know. But knowing that, they have a sense of responsibility to say, ‘Hey, this is sometimes bigger than me.’” Weiler said.

For now, City have one game left in their inagural season. But no matter the outcome, it’s been a successful one on and off the pitch.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls residents- 30-year-old Lucas Kleinschmit (Left), 30-year-old William HighHawk...
Police: Three face charges after off-duty deputy found injured man on I-90
Authorities are looking for 32-year-old Caitlin Mariae Ladeaux for Accessory-Harbor or Conceal...
Minnehaha County announce wanted person
Sheriff suggests vote was "pure politics"
Lincoln County Board rejects police pay raise in what sheriff calls “pure politics”
4th of July fireworks mgn.
LIST: 4th of July events & fireworks displays in eastern South Dakota
A group protesting in support of abortion rights are confronted by police in downtown Sioux...
Police issue dispersal order amid heated abortion rights protest in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Post 45 wins in Legion baseball 13-3
Harrisburg slugs their way past Sioux Falls East
Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz will play his college football at the U. of Washington for Kalen DeBoer
Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz verbally commits to play for DeBoer at Washington
South Carolina will play SDSU women at Sanford Pentagon in December
SDSU women to play #1 South Carolina at Sanford Pentagon in December
Brandon Cruse talks about the importance of constantly learning as an official
Brandon Cruse says constant learning is a big key for football referees