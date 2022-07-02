Avera Medical Minute
Warm Days, Stormy Nights

Some Storms Could Become Severe
Trend Continues Over the Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see a good amount of sunshine as we head through the rest of our Saturday. A few clouds will start to roll in later on today and temperatures will start to creep up. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s today with 90s returning to most of the region Sunday. We’re going to move into a little bit of a more active pattern with chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening over the weekend. There will likely be some isolated severe storms throughout the weekend itself, but nothing widespread is anticipated. Both Saturday and Sunday feature a Slight Risk for severe weather (a level 2 out of 5).

The Fourth of July isn’t looking too bad. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s around the region. Again, we’re going to see a chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, but I don’t think we’ll see any rain outs and should have plenty of dry time for outdoor activities! There could also be a little bit of severe weather with any storms that pop up, especially in central and western South Dakota where we’ll have another Slight Risk. Highs will be in the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The heat returns by the end of next week with highs climbing back into the 90s to the triple digits.

