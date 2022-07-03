Avera Medical Minute
More Nighttime Storms

Slight Risk of Severe Weather
Some Storms Could Become Severe
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We still have some thunderstorms moving through the region. These storms will come to an end and we’ll see the sun come out. It will be warmer and more humid today with highs in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Feels-like temperatures could approach the upper 90s in central South Dakota. We’ll see clouds roll back into the region later on today.

More showers and thunderstorms will start to fire up later this evening and last through the overnight hours, very similar to what happened last night. There is a slight risk of severe weather across most of the viewing area. Main threats will be for some strong wind gusts and some hail. The storms should wrap up by Monday morning and we’ll see the sun come back out for the Fourth. Highs for the Fourth will be in the 90s.

Another round of thunderstorms will be possible during the late evening and overnight hours on the Fourth. Another round is possible heading into Tuesday night. Monday night and Tuesday night, there will be slight risks of severe weather mainly along and west of the James River. Highs will fall into the 80s for a few days before we’re back into the mid to upper 90s by next Sunday and early next week.

