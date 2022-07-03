Avera Medical Minute
Several people shot at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say

People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, July 3, 2022, after reports of shots fired.(Olafur Steinar Gestsson /Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police said Sunday that several people were shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall.

Copenhagen police said that one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Field’s shopping mall, which is close to the city’s airport. Police tweeted that “several people have been hit,” but gave no other details.

Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H. Andersen tweeted: “Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious.”

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark’s TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops.

Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping center with his family when he heard “three-four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store.”

A huge presence of heavily-armed police officers was on hand, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

“One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Fields. We currently are not able to say more about the person concerned,” Copenhagen police tweeted. “We have a massive presence at Fields and are working on getting an overview.”

The shopping center is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway line that connects the city center with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to Fields.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

