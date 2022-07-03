Shooting on the south side of Hartford Saturday night
Jul. 3, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One victim has been airlifted to the hospital following a shooting on the south side of Hartford Saturday night.
The incident occurred near the intersection of 464th and 261st street just before 10:00 PM.
It is believed to have been a robbery, but police have not confirmed that.
Very few details are known about the shooting at this point. A press briefing is scheduled for 11:30 AM at the Law Enforcement Center. We will keep you updated as more details are confirmed.
