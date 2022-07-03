Avera Medical Minute
Shooting on the south side of Hartford Saturday night
By Cordell Wright
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One victim has been airlifted to the hospital following a shooting on the south side of Hartford Saturday night.

The incident occurred near the intersection of 464th and 261st street just before 10:00 PM.

It is believed to have been a robbery, but police have not confirmed that.

Very few details are known about the shooting at this point. A press briefing is scheduled for 11:30 AM at the Law Enforcement Center. We will keep you updated as more details are confirmed.

