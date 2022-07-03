West Lyon start baseball postseason with victory over Western Christian

LARCHWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Iowa high school baseball playoffs began on Saturday night across the state.

Larchwood hosted a pair of 2A District 1 games. In the nightcap host West Lyon defeated Western Christian 7-1. Kael Blauwet and Korey McKenney each drove in a pair of runs with McKenney allowing no-hits through five on the mound and pitching a complete game. Click on the video viewer above for highlights!

In the early game Central Lyon edged Unity Christian 6-5.

West Lyon and Central Lyon each advance to the district semifinals in Hinton on Tuesday. The Wildcats will face West Sioux at 5:00 PM followed by the Lions taking on host Hinton. The winners of those games will meet for the district title next Saturday night in Hinton again. The District 1 champion will then face the District 2 champion (location TBA) on July 12th for a trip to the Iowa 2A State Tournament.

