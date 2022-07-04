Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Bicyclists in Sioux Falls ask for safer lanes

If you've driven around Sioux Falls you may have noticed new bike trails leading to different...
If you've driven around Sioux Falls you may have noticed new bike trails leading to different areas of town. The Falls Area Bicyclists say enhancing and adding new trails will help to improve the safety for bikers in Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’ve driven around Sioux Falls you may have noticed new bike trails leading to different areas of town.

The Falls Area Bicyclists say enhancing and adding new trails will help to improve the safety for bikers in Sioux Falls.

“The American League of bicyclists have designated as a safe bicycling place. We have a bronze level designation right now but with just a few enhancements that will be increased to a silver level designation,” said Ian Grove, Sioux Falls bicyclist.

It also helps to encourage people to get active and get outside

“One of the things the health department is calling for is more active transportation and getting people to move more and so they are actually asking the city to build more of these projects to help the city improve its healthy living,” said Art Holden, Sioux Falls bicyclist.

In addition, it will create more accessibility for people to bike to various places around town.

“That attacks comers, it attracts people coming here to vacation, and it also helps us to provide transportation for people to get to work back and forth who are using bicycles as a primary source of transportation,” said Grove.

They say adding more signage and designated trails gets more people out on the trails as well as adds safety to the city.

“The best way to improve the bike trail to get people in and out of downtown areas is to promote way finding devices such as signage that will list specific designations,” said Grove.

The Falls Area Bicyclist association hopes that more of these projects will be finished in the upcoming years.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on the south side of Hartford Saturday night
One man dead after shooting near Hartford; Suspect killed in police standoff
Fighting high gas prices: Alternative ways to save at the pump
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
4th of July fireworks mgn.
LIST: 4th of July events & fireworks displays in eastern South Dakota
“Picking up meat off the floor dealing with garbage, you know carcasses, you know abscess, to...
OSHA reviews Smithfield cross contamination concerns between slaughter rooms and staff hydration drinks

Latest News

FILE - A worker in protective overalls and carrying disinfecting equipment walks outside the...
Sioux Falls native has renewed appreciation for freedom after COVID lockdown in China
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Two dead and five injured in head-on collision east of Colome
Sioux Falls native has new perspective on freedom after enduring China Covid lockdown
Sioux Falls native has new perspective on freedom after enduring China covid lockdown
House Fire Brandon
Firefighters respond to house fire in Brandon