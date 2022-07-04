Bicyclists in Sioux Falls ask for safer lanes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’ve driven around Sioux Falls you may have noticed new bike trails leading to different areas of town.

The Falls Area Bicyclists say enhancing and adding new trails will help to improve the safety for bikers in Sioux Falls.

“The American League of bicyclists have designated as a safe bicycling place. We have a bronze level designation right now but with just a few enhancements that will be increased to a silver level designation,” said Ian Grove, Sioux Falls bicyclist.

It also helps to encourage people to get active and get outside

“One of the things the health department is calling for is more active transportation and getting people to move more and so they are actually asking the city to build more of these projects to help the city improve its healthy living,” said Art Holden, Sioux Falls bicyclist.

In addition, it will create more accessibility for people to bike to various places around town.

“That attacks comers, it attracts people coming here to vacation, and it also helps us to provide transportation for people to get to work back and forth who are using bicycles as a primary source of transportation,” said Grove.

They say adding more signage and designated trails gets more people out on the trails as well as adds safety to the city.

“The best way to improve the bike trail to get people in and out of downtown areas is to promote way finding devices such as signage that will list specific designations,” said Grove.

The Falls Area Bicyclist association hopes that more of these projects will be finished in the upcoming years.

