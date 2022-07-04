Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Fatal one-car crash reported east of Murdo

A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators say a vehicle she was sitting ran her over...
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators say a vehicle she was sitting ran her over after she fell.(Pixabay)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURDO, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died and another person was injured in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

First reports from South Dakota’s Highway Patrol indicate a 2011 Ford Edge SUV was westbound on I-90 when it left the roadway to the left, went into the ditch, and rolled. A 20-year-old passenger was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Her seat belt use is under investigation. The 21-year-old male driver, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to the Pierre hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary. The names of the two people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on the south side of Hartford Saturday night
One man dead after shooting near Hartford; Suspect killed in police standoff
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
4th of July fireworks mgn.
LIST: 4th of July events & fireworks displays in eastern South Dakota
“Picking up meat off the floor dealing with garbage, you know carcasses, you know abscess, to...
OSHA reviews Smithfield cross contamination concerns between slaughter rooms and staff hydration drinks
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Stray dog attacks chihuahua in its front yard

Latest News

Potato Salad
Hy-Vee recalls potato dishes
The day started off with a 5K fun run.
Sioux Falls aims to bring community together through annual 4th of July celebration
Fighting high gas prices: Alternative ways to save at the pump
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help