Fatal one-car crash reported east of Murdo

MURDO, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died and another person was injured in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

First reports from South Dakota’s Highway Patrol indicate a 2011 Ford Edge SUV was westbound on I-90 when it left the roadway to the left, went into the ditch, and rolled. A 20-year-old passenger was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Her seat belt use is under investigation. The 21-year-old male driver, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to the Pierre hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary. The names of the two people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.