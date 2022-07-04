Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week

This article was written by Stacker.
Fighting high gas prices: Alternative ways to save at the pump
Fighting high gas prices: Alternative ways to save at the pump
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux Falls using data from AAA.

How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week

Following a dip in crude oil prices, average national gas prices are down roughly 8 cents per gallon, according to AAA. Crude oil reached roughly $122 per barrel earlier this month and was down to about $105 per barrel at the end of June. Crude oil prices account for approximately 54% of overall gas prices.

Despite a slight reprieve at the pump, Americans should expect gas prices to remain high for “as long as it takes, so Russia cannot, in fact defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine,” President Biden said at a press conference during a NATO meeting on June 30.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux Falls, SD metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of July 1. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

You may also like: Free to use gas price widgets

Sioux Falls by the numbers
- Gas current price: $4.59
--- South Dakota average: $4.74
--- South Dakota gas tax: $0.30 per gallon (#22 highest among all states)
- Week change: -$0.06 (-1.3%)
- Year change: +$1.61 (+53.9%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.70 (6/17/22)

- Diesel current price: $5.33
- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)
- Year change: +$2.23 (+72.2%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.42 (5/9/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $6.50
#2. Napa, CA: $6.49
#3. Salinas, CA: $6.44

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Albany, GA: $4.09
#2. Warner Robins, GA: $4.09
#3. Laredo, TX: $4.10

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on the south side of Hartford Saturday night
One man dead after shooting near Hartford; Suspect killed in police standoff
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
“Picking up meat off the floor dealing with garbage, you know carcasses, you know abscess, to...
OSHA reviews Smithfield cross contamination concerns between slaughter rooms and staff hydration drinks
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Stray dog attacks chihuahua in its front yard
4th of July fireworks mgn.
LIST: 4th of July events & fireworks displays in eastern South Dakota

Latest News

The day started off with a 5K fun run.
Sioux Falls aims to bring community together through annual 4th of July celebration
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Meeting at the mound during Ringneck 18U Championship
2022 Ringneck International Softball Tournament Sunday
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue battled a garage fire Sunday afternoon.
No injuries reported in Sioux Falls garage fire