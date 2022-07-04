No injuries reported in Sioux Falls garage fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue battled a garage fire Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at a home on the 900 block of South Edward Drive.

Initial reports said that there was thick black smoke coming from the garage. First arriving SFFR crews confirmed smoke and flames coming from the attached garage of the home.

Crews pulled multiple hose lines and quickly extinguished the fire in about 10 minutes. The blaze was contained to the garage.

No injuries were reported.

