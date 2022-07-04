Avera Medical Minute
SD Phoenix reach semifinals, SF Cyclones are runner-up at Ringneck International

Nebraska Gold claim 18U Championship
Highlights from Sioux Falls Cyclones and South Dakota Phoenix in bracket play
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 45th Ringneck International Softball Tournament came to a close at Sherman and Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls on Sunday afternoon with bracket and championship play across the tournament’s five age divisions comprised of 128 teams.

In the 18U division a pair of local teams, the South Dakota Phoenix and Sioux Falls Cyclones, each made a run toward the championship before ultimately falling to the same Nebraska Gold team.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-The Cyclones 14-3 win over the South Dakota Renegades in the opening round

-The Phoenix grounding Top Gun (NE) 9-2. in the quarterfinals. The Phoenix would fall to the Nebraska Gold 8-0 in the semifinals

-The Cyclones dropping the championship game to the Nebraska Gold 12-0

