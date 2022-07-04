Sioux Falls aims to bring community together through annual 4th of July celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday morning Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation held its annual Independence Day celebration at Falls Park.

While anyone from around the area can participate, the event is mainly geared toward families.

“Seeing the family interactions, seeing the memories being created is really quite joyous for us. It’s great to see the kids interacting with the parade coming down for the food and dancing to the music, it’s great when you see moms, dads, grandmas, and grandpas, all dancing and celebrating together,” Sioux Falls Recreation Manager Jackie Nelson said.

People come out to the 4th of July celebration year after year for a variety of reasons.

Sioux Falls’s main goal is to bring the community closer together through the event.

“Whether you’re into 5K’s or you’re just out to celebrate the day, whether you take part in the parade or enjoy watching it there is something for everyone today. And that is really great and why we enjoy celebrating the day because it is a great community-building event,” Sioux Falls Recreation Program Coordinator Eric Saathoff said.

The Independence Day celebration serves as a great way to show Sioux Falls to visitors.

“I look forward to this every year, seeing all the different families and people coming from out of town. You’ll always talk to people who it’s their first time visiting Falls Park and it’s always great to see how they enjoy it with their friends and family. It is always a great event,” Saathoff said.

With live music, a fun run, free lunch, and much more thousands of people take part in the celebration every year.

