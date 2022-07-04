Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls native has renewed appreciation for freedom after COVID lockdown in China

By Beth Warden
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On a day that Americans celebrate independence, Sioux Falls native Bryce Whitwam views freedom from a totally new perspective. He and his wife have just moved back to the U.S. after multiple covid lockdowns, the most difficult earlier this year.

“And then came to the end of March, when they said that the COVID cases were so high,” said Whitwam.

When the government said to prepare for a week at home, people clamored for food and settled inside. The lockdown continued for two and a half months.

“So at that time, people ran out of food. And of course, when this happens, who suffers the most? The poor, the elderly, were very food desperate,” said Whitwam.

Daily covid testing continued, and a positive result was frightening.

“So they literally pulled them out forcibly in some cases, the police could come to your house in total hazmat suits and drag you to what they call the COVID Center,” said Whitwam.

Whitwam says most people were more afraid of going to the covid center than actually getting sick with covid.

“It’s a system based on fear that if you step out of line, there’ll be trouble for you, trouble for your family,” said Whitwam.

Now that his family is back in the states, there is a new appreciation for making his own plans and finding fully stocked grocery stores.

“And that, to me, is a real feeling that you start to learn the appreciation for freedom at that point,” said Whitwam.

Although living in the U.S. isn’t always perfect, he’s thankful for what Americans can count on.

“You have recourse, and you have the ability, not all the time, but generally that people in this country feel a sense of responsibility for your well-being,” said Whitwam.

