Two dead and five injured in head-on collision east of Colome

Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Officers warn swatting is a felony.(wsaw)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLOME, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people died and five others were injured Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash east of Colome.

First reports from South Dakota’s Highway Patrol indicate a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup was westbound on U.S. Highway 18 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 2015 GMC Sierra 3500 pickup pulling a cattle trailer.

According to the highway patrol, two of the occupants in the GMC pickup died as a result of their injuries. A 40-year-old female passenger died at the Winner hospital while a 14-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the Gregory hospital. The 45-year-old male driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. All three occupants were wearing seat belts.

Three of the four occupants of the Ford pickup sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and all three were transported to Sioux Falls hospitals. All but the female passenger were wearing seat belts. Charges are pending against the driver.

That section of U.S. Highway 18 was closed to traffic for about seven hours.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary. Names of the seven people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

