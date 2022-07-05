Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

California murder suspect arrested in Pierre

Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man suspected of murder in California was arrested without incident in Pierre.

Police say the City of San Diego had issued an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Bryan Parker of San Diego, California, concerning a murder in their jurisdiction.

The arrest warrant was served to a residence located a couple of blocks from the state capitol building, just before 10 a.m., according to what police told Dakota Radio News. The Central South Dakota SWAT team, compromised of members of the Pierre Police Department and Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, assisted the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations in the joint operation.

Traffic on Euclid was temporarily halted when the operation began because of a flash sound diversionary device that was deployed. Parker was taken into custody without incident.

Also assisting was the American Medical Response ambulance service. Parker is currently being held at the Hughes County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fighting high gas prices: Alternative ways to save at the pump
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Two dead and five injured in head-on collision east of Colome
House Fire Brandon
Firefighters respond to house fire in Brandon
It's official, Brandon Cruse is now in the NFL!
Brandon Cruse will be in the NFL this fall, it’s official!
4th of July fireworks mgn.
LIST: 4th of July events & fireworks displays in eastern South Dakota

Latest News

Police: Victim’s brother stabbed after confronting robbery suspects
Sanford Expansion
Sanford celebrates progress in major expansion project
Jamie Charging Crow
Police: Woman crashes into cop cars, leads pursuit before arrest
Lincoln County is one of the fastest-growing counties in South Dakota and is now the...
Lincoln County deputies get their 10% pay raise