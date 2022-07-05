California murder suspect arrested in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man suspected of murder in California was arrested without incident in Pierre.

Police say the City of San Diego had issued an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Bryan Parker of San Diego, California, concerning a murder in their jurisdiction.

The arrest warrant was served to a residence located a couple of blocks from the state capitol building, just before 10 a.m., according to what police told Dakota Radio News. The Central South Dakota SWAT team, compromised of members of the Pierre Police Department and Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, assisted the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations in the joint operation.

Traffic on Euclid was temporarily halted when the operation began because of a flash sound diversionary device that was deployed. Parker was taken into custody without incident.

Also assisting was the American Medical Response ambulance service. Parker is currently being held at the Hughes County Jail.

