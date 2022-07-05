Dog bit stranger walking by, Animal Control looking for owner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Animal Control is looking for the owner of a dog who bit a stranger while they were crossing paths on the sidewalk.

According to a press release from the City, the incident occurred on Tuesday, at 9:30 a.m. in northeastern Sioux Falls.

The victim stated he was walking on the sidewalk and saw another man walking toward him pushing a baby stroller and walking a dog. The victim stepped into the grass to let the man pass, but when they were close enough, the dog lunged and bit the victim on the arm. According to the report, the owner of the dog stopped and noticed the victim’s arm bleeding but left the scene without providing his contact information or the dog’s rabies vaccination history.

The dog owner in this incident was described as a white male, approximately 5′10″ tall, slender build with long dark-colored hair. The man was wearing a white shirt and shorts and was walking toward the east. The dog was described as a brown pit bull being walked on a long leash of unknown color.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

