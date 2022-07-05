Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign aims to spread awareness while raising funds for Children’s Inn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - July is one of the busiest months of the year for the Children’s Inn in Sioux Falls.

The Inn is using its social media platforms along with several sponsors to raise awareness for domestic violence in the area.

“Becoming educated is one of the clearest paths to ending domestic violence in the area,” Children’s Inn Development Coordinator Staci Kropuenske said.

Organizers from the Children’s Inn say everyone can help put an end to domestic violence in the Sioux Empire.

“We can all take a part in ending domestic violence, and making the world a little bit safer for children, women, and men who are affected by domestic violence,” Kropuenske said.

MORE: New pop-up bookstore aims to help with literacy in the Sioux Falls area.

While spreading awareness the Children’s Inn is also holding several fundraising events throughout the month at places such as Vern Eide Motors and Oh My Cupcakes.

“I can tell you that every single dollar counts and makes a difference, it stays right here in the community and helps individuals around us, our neighbors, our friends, and our family,” Kropuenske said.

Every dollar made at these fundraisers will be used to help the Inn continue to operate while also helping them finish building a new facility.

“We’ve maxed our capacity. We’re using rooms that were not intended to be bedrooms as bedrooms, so we’re really looking forward to moving into this space later this year,” Kropuenske said.

With the help of the community, the Children’s Inn hopes to have its new facility fully operational by the end of the year.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.