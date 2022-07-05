Avera Medical Minute
Fundraiser for Brandon family who lost house, cars in fire

House Fire Brandon
House Fire Brandon(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A sister-in-law of the family affected by the house fire in Brandon put together a fundraiser to help them through this challenging time.

The GoFundMe page has already surpassed its goal of $5,000 within 18 hours.

In the GoFundMe description, it says everyone was able to get out safely, however, they’re still looking for their family cat, Waylon. The family lost all of their possessions and 3 cars in the fire. The post reads, “Currently, the boys are being taken care of and Dan is working with his insurance.”

The post also talks about the family’s battles with cancer and rare diseases.

The Fire Departments from Brandon, Valley Springs, and Sioux Falls, the Minnehaha County Emergency Management, and the Brandon Police Department were there to assist.

