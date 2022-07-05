Hot and Humid Today, Severe Storms Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be hot and humid across parts of the region heading through the rest of today. Highs will range from the mid 80s in the north to the low to mid 90s in the southeast. That’s where we have a Heat Advisory that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Feels-like temperatures could be in the triple digits this afternoon! We could also see some severe thunderstorms this afternoon. A slight to enhanced risk will be present across the region, especially in the southeast. The main threat will be for some strong wind gusts, but some hail will be possible as well.

Temperatures will cool off a bit for the rest of the week. We’ll be in the mid 80s Wednesday with low 80s by Thursday. We’ll keep chances for some showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the middle of the week. Friday is looking pretty nice! Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s, but we should be staying dry.

Over the weekend, we’ll see high temperatures warm back up into the 90s with plenty of sunshine! Highs for next week look to remain mostly in the 80s. We should stay dry next week with plenty of sunshine.

