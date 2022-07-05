Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Hot and Humid Today, Severe Storms Tonight

More Storms this Week
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be hot and humid across parts of the region heading through the rest of today. Highs will range from the mid 80s in the north to the low to mid 90s in the southeast. That’s where we have a Heat Advisory that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Feels-like temperatures could be in the triple digits this afternoon! We could also see some severe thunderstorms this afternoon. A slight to enhanced risk will be present across the region, especially in the southeast. The main threat will be for some strong wind gusts, but some hail will be possible as well.

Temperatures will cool off a bit for the rest of the week. We’ll be in the mid 80s Wednesday with low 80s by Thursday. We’ll keep chances for some showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the middle of the week. Friday is looking pretty nice! Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s, but we should be staying dry.

Over the weekend, we’ll see high temperatures warm back up into the 90s with plenty of sunshine! Highs for next week look to remain mostly in the 80s. We should stay dry next week with plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fighting high gas prices: Alternative ways to save at the pump
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Two dead and five injured in head-on collision east of Colome
House Fire Brandon
Firefighters respond to house fire in Brandon
4th of July fireworks mgn.
LIST: 4th of July events & fireworks displays in eastern South Dakota
Shooting on the south side of Hartford Saturday night
One man dead after shooting near Hartford; Suspect killed in police standoff

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
An Active Holiday Weekend Continues
mon
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Monday Night Weather Update
sun
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Sunday Night Weather Update
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Holiday Weekend Severe Weather Threat