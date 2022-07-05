Huron storm damage assessment could take up to two weeks

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Huron is assessing damages after a storm rolled through the region Tuesday afternoon.

City Commissioner Drew Weinreis says the process could take up to two weeks.

In the meantime, the city asks residents to put all tree branches and limbs on their boulevards. There will not be a temporary tree disposal site at this time.

Weinreis also advises residents to be vigilant, as some streets are still flooded and the water could take some time to come down.

Currently, no travel is advised in Huron.

