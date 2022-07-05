Avera Medical Minute
July edition of 605 Magazine

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new month means the latest edition of 605 Magazine. Co-founder Alana Snyder joined us this morning to learn about the outdoor issue for July. She embarked on a road trip across the state to try new camping grounds, restaurants, and snorkeling! Be sure to read all about the exciting places to explore this summer. https://605magazine.com/

