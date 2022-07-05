Avera Medical Minute
Man drowned in Sioux County pond on July 4

Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCK VALLEY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - A man drowned in a pond north on the 4th of July.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a drowning that occurred in a pond north of Rock Valley, IA around 4 p.m.

Emergency responders removed him from the water where life-saving measures were attempted. The man was flown directly from the area to a Sioux Falls, SD hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to the release.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Rock Valley Police Department, Rock Valley Fire Department and Rock Valley Ambulance.

