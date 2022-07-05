Matters of the State: A closer look at the Attorney General’s Office

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we look at the Government Accountability Board’s ethics investigation into Gov. Noem as well as the appointment of Pennington Co. State’s Attorney Mark Vargo to Attorney General, and preview this weekend’s South Dakota Democratic Convention.

We also hear from South Dakota Republican Attorney General candidate Marty Jackley about his bid to return to office, and take a closer look at the latest delay for medical marijuana in South Dakota

