Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Matters of the State: A closer look at the Attorney General’s Office

Matters of State is our weekly in-depth look at politics impacting viewers in our region.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we look at the Government Accountability Board’s ethics investigation into Gov. Noem as well as the appointment of Pennington Co. State’s Attorney Mark Vargo to Attorney General, and preview this weekend’s South Dakota Democratic Convention.

We also hear from South Dakota Republican Attorney General candidate Marty Jackley about his bid to return to office, and take a closer look at the latest delay for medical marijuana in South Dakota

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fighting high gas prices: Alternative ways to save at the pump
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Two dead and five injured in head-on collision east of Colome
House Fire Brandon
Firefighters respond to house fire in Brandon
It's official, Brandon Cruse is now in the NFL!
Brandon Cruse will be in the NFL this fall, it’s official!
4th of July fireworks mgn.
LIST: 4th of July events & fireworks displays in eastern South Dakota

Latest News

Just before the storm hit. South of 69 between MN and Western Ave — Sioux Falls, SD
Thousands without power in Sioux Falls
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Several electric providers are reporting power outages after a line of severe thunderstorms...
Power outages reported across southeast South Dakota
Westside Fit Body Boot Camp announces grand opening event
Westside Fit Body Boot Camp announces grand opening event
Wise Pizza's last day of operation will be July 10th
Staffing shortage closes Wise Pizza in Watertown