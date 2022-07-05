Meyer says new field will help attract more pitchers to Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Birdcage has never been an easy place to recruit pitchers to. After all, it is a home run hitter’s paradise because the ball park is so small.

But with the upgrades to the ballpark this year on the infield, it will make it much easier for Mike Meyer to lure better pitchers to Sioux Falls. After all, the new surface in the infield is a huge improvement over what many called the worst infield in independent baseball.

And it will make it much easier for the guys fielding ground balls to do their jobs and thus help out the guys on the mound. ”Everyone knows coming in here that they’re going to give up 20% more home runs in our ballpark because it’s kind of a launching pad with the short dimensions. But on top of that our team wasn’t turning double plays because our infielders were back on their heals with balls bouncing over our shortstop’s head, balls scooting through the holes that wouldn’t normally go through. So from a pitcher’s standpoint it was hard to pitch to the air and hard to pitch to the ground. You had to try and strike everybody out. And now with the new turf, everybody is really excited because they know the middle of our field plays big and now the infield is going to be fair,” says Mike Meyer, Canaries Manager.

The Birds have been playing better of late and have actually won their last 3 series. They return to the new look Birdcage tomorrow night for the first of 3 games with the Sioux City Explorers.

