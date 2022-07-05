NOW hosts Rapid City’s Outrage for Roe march and rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) has partnered with other organizations to protest South Dakota’s immediate criminalization of abortions.

NOW, SD has partnered with the ACLU SD and Planned Parenthood SD to organize ‘Outrage for Roe,’ a march and rally beginning at 11 a.m. on July 10. Protesters will start at Rapid City’s Central High School and wind their way through Memorial Park and end at the Memorial Park Bandshell for a rally featuring diverse speakers and Indigenous musicians.

The rally protests South Dakota’s immediate criminalization of abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that gave pregnant persons the right to seek safe and legal abortions. This criminalization of a person’s right to choose whether they remain pregnant will disproportionately affect South Dakota’s Indigenous, poor, and disabled communities.

Lesleigh Owen, vice president of NOW, SD, issued this statement: “In making abortions a class 6 felony, South Dakota has placed the state directly in the room with pregnant persons and their families and doctors. A private and personal decision has become a political scorecard. This is an unpopular and unfair decision, and we are doing everything to mitigate--and ultimately overturn--this law.”

According to a press release from NOW SD, experts also predict that “banning abortion in the U.S. would lead to a 21% increase in the number of pregnancy-related deaths overall… simply because staying pregnant is more dangerous than having an abortion.”

NOW, SD has organized the Outrage for Roe March and Rally to meet three explicit goals:

1. Community: Promote solidarity and community among advocates of choice and self-determination

2. Visibility: Provide a space to raise our voices in anger in hopes of attracting the attention of our community

3. Resources: Provide attendees lists of resources for pregnant persons as well as general opportunities to volunteer and make a difference

Interested parties can find more information on the Facebook event page.

