Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

NOW hosts Rapid City’s Outrage for Roe march and rally

Roe V. Wade Overturned
Roe V. Wade Overturned(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) has partnered with other organizations to protest South Dakota’s immediate criminalization of abortions.

NOW, SD has partnered with the ACLU SD and Planned Parenthood SD to organize ‘Outrage for Roe,’ a march and rally beginning at 11 a.m. on July 10. Protesters will start at Rapid City’s Central High School and wind their way through Memorial Park and end at the Memorial Park Bandshell for a rally featuring diverse speakers and Indigenous musicians.

The rally protests South Dakota’s immediate criminalization of abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that gave pregnant persons the right to seek safe and legal abortions. This criminalization of a person’s right to choose whether they remain pregnant will disproportionately affect South Dakota’s Indigenous, poor, and disabled communities.

Lesleigh Owen, vice president of NOW, SD, issued this statement: “In making abortions a class 6 felony, South Dakota has placed the state directly in the room with pregnant persons and their families and doctors. A private and personal decision has become a political scorecard. This is an unpopular and unfair decision, and we are doing everything to mitigate--and ultimately overturn--this law.”

According to a press release from NOW SD, experts also predict that “banning abortion in the U.S. would lead to a 21% increase in the number of pregnancy-related deaths overall… simply because staying pregnant is more dangerous than having an abortion.”

NOW, SD has organized the Outrage for Roe March and Rally to meet three explicit goals:

1. Community: Promote solidarity and community among advocates of choice and self-determination

2. Visibility: Provide a space to raise our voices in anger in hopes of attracting the attention of our community

3. Resources: Provide attendees lists of resources for pregnant persons as well as general opportunities to volunteer and make a difference

Interested parties can find more information on the Facebook event page.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fighting high gas prices: Alternative ways to save at the pump
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Two dead and five injured in head-on collision east of Colome
House Fire Brandon
Firefighters respond to house fire in Brandon
It's official, Brandon Cruse is now in the NFL!
Brandon Cruse will be in the NFL this fall, it’s official!
4th of July fireworks mgn.
LIST: 4th of July events & fireworks displays in eastern South Dakota

Latest News

There are four properties in the 1800 block of 29th street NE, including the Nisich residence....
Sioux Falls neighborhood reacts to fatal standoff
There are four properties in the 1800 block of 29th street, including the Nisich residence....
Sioux Falls Neighborhood reacts to fatal standoff
The city of Huron is assessing damages after a storm rolled through the region Tuesday afternoon.
Huron storm damage assessment could take up to two weeks
Just before the storm hit. South of 69 between MN and Western Ave — Sioux Falls, SD
PHOTOS: Thousands without power in Sioux Falls