Pierre Trappers make Expedition League championship after season cut short

Trappers make championship series starting on Thursday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Expedition season for college baseball players has been cut short by over a month and the championship series will start on Thursday in Pierre... It’s a Best of 5. This is the same league the Sioux Falls Sunfish were in last summer.

We’ll know more details hopefully tomorrow. But 2 of the remaining 4 teams in the league have reportedly decided to hang it up for the summer. We don’t know if that means they have folded.

The Trappers are doing great as a franchise. Their games are well attended at Hyde Stadium.

I was told tonight by the Trappers front office that they will play Minot, or Souris Valley’s Sabre Dogs in the finals. The defending champions from North Dakota bring a 29-1 record to Pierre Thursday night. We hope to have more details about the future of the Expedition League in tomorrow night’s sportscast.

