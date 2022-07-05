Pierre Trappers make Expedition League championship after season cut short

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Expedition season for college baseball players has been cut short by over a month and the championship series will start on Thursday in Pierre... It’s a Best of 5. This is the same league the Sioux Falls Sunfish were in last summer.

We’ll know more details hopefully tomorrow. But 2 of the remaining 4 teams in the league have reportedly decided to hang it up for the summer. We don’t know if that means they have folded.

The Trappers are doing great as a franchise. Their games are well attended at Hyde Stadium.

I was told tonight by the Trappers front office that they will play Minot, or Souris Valley’s Sabre Dogs in the finals. The defending champions from North Dakota bring a 29-1 record to Pierre Thursday night. We hope to have more details about the future of the Expedition League in tomorrow night’s sportscast.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.