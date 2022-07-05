Police: Victim’s brother stabbed after confronting robbery suspects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a victim and his brother sustained injuries after confronting two robbery suspects, which police now have in custody.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the 22-year-old victim was walking in Sioux Falls streets when he was approached by two suspects who threatened him with a knife. The suspects took his phone and cash.

The victim then went to his 23-year-old brother’s nearby apartment for help and the two went out in search of the suspects. Clemens said the older brother may have had a hammer.

The brothers found the suspects and a fight broke out. The older brother suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound to his chest and the younger brother had minor injuries he thinks are from the altercation.

Police found the suspects Lawrence Desersa, 20, and Jacob Siers Jr., 18, both from Sioux Falls, and arrested them for Aggravated Assault and Robbery. Officers are unsure as to which one of the suspects had the knife, but they believe both were involved in the incident.

Clemens says it’s always better to call the police instead of trying to handle these types of situations on your own. Calling the police will most likely prevent people from getting injured.

