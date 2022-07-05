Avera Medical Minute
Police: Woman crashes into cop cars, leads pursuit before arrest

Jamie Charging Crow
Jamie Charging Crow(Minnehaha County Sheriffs)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report they had received multiple calls about this suspect- who crashed into multiple police cars and led officers on pursuits before her arrest.

On June 27, the suspect was identified in an eluding call, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.

Monday, July 4, the suspect was seen at 1 a.m. in a stolen car in southwestern Sioux Falls. When officers tried to stop her, she hit a police car and then drove towards a police officer who had to jump out of the way. She then sped off, according to the police report.

At 7:20 a.m. later that morning, an officer saw the car again and tried to stop her. Officers pursued the car and were able to bring it to a stop approximately 40 minutes later, further southwest in Sioux Falls. After investigating, the police found she had warrants out for DWI and other charges. Police also found a small amount of meth in the car.

Jamie Charging Crow, 29, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for a few different counts of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Aggravated Eluding, Reckless Driving, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Two different police cars were struck two different times in this case. No officers were injured.

