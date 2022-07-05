President of Knife River offers $65 M for Lyon Fair Grounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The William H. Lyon Fair Grounds were not necessarily up for sale, but the president of Knife River Corp. made an offer anyway.

Knife River Sioux Falls president, Clark Meyer says he would relocate the annual fair- since what he’s interested in sits underneath it.

“Knife River is not only interested in ‘Saving the Fair,’ but we are passionate about creating modern, state-of-the-art agri-tourism facilities, with a long-term, fiscally responsible, and sustainable plan that will benefit the entire Sioux Empire and yet continue the legacy of the Lyon family,” said Knife River Sioux Falls president, Clark Meyer.

There are some hurdles that stand in the way of this offer going through.

