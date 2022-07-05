Avera Medical Minute
Sanford celebrates progress in major expansion project

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health has made progress with the construction of their 3rd and 4th floors in the Van Demark building.

Work on the third floor is done- now home to the entire sports medicine department, it includes 20 exam rooms, two X-ray rooms, and five cast rooms.

“It’s nice for the patients, you know, if they’re, if they’re coming here to see a sports medicine provider, they know to go to the third floor,” said Julie Wetering, the Clinic Director at Sanford Health. “Also, we’re able to have our Orthobiologics program up here, our research assistant is up here, as it pertains to sports medicine research, so we’re just able to have everything in one place, which is nice.”

The third floor also features space for research trials and a 3D printer.

The fourth floor of the building is set to be completed in the near future.

For more information about Sanford Health, visit Sanfordhealth.org.

