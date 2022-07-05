Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls neighborhood reacts to fatal standoff

By Beth Warden
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A peaceful country road and salvage yard turned into a crime scene near Hartford Saturday night. An attempted robbery escalated to a shooting, leaving one man dead and another sent to the hospital.

The suspect, 57-year-old Glenn Nisich, fled and was traced back to his home in Sioux Falls, where a standoff ensued for two hours. It ended when police say Nisich fired at them. Nisich died on the scene.

Now that the crime tape is removed around the Norton acres home, the neighborhood is coming to terms with what happened.

“I’m in shock of what happened. I’m in total shock,” said Angela Tatum, who lives next door.

Tatum has lived in the neighborhood for decades but chose to keep her distance from Nisich.

“I kinda like veered away from being friends with him because he was defiant with the law,” said Tatum.

The Sioux Falls police log reveals many issues in that area. There are four properties in the 1800 block of 29th street northeast, including the Nisich residence. Since June of 2019, there were 429 issues logged by police; anything from a stray cat, to larceny, to weapons violations.

Neighbors say ongoing tension has been a way of life, a protection order from a neighbor was filed against Nisich, and complaints were launched by several in the community over the many vehicles parked on the property and fluids allegedly drained in the ground.

Tatum hopes that peace will be established in the community, and those remaining in the Nisich family are not judged for one man’s choice.

“They ain’t responsible for that man’s actions. So the family or the family members, God bless you all. And I hope this tragedy doesn’t happen again,” said Tatum.

The Minnehaha county sheriff’s department continues to investigate and continues to be in touch with the victim’s families.

