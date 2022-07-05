Power outages reported across southeast South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As a line of severe thunderstorms makes its way east out of South Dakota, it’s leaving behind damage in a number of communities.

Several electric providers are reporting power outages.

As of 5:00 p.m., Xcel Energy says more than 25,000 customers in the Sioux Falls area are impacted by power outages.

Northwestern Energy’s website shows a number of outages. Those outages are in communities like Highmore, Harrold, Huron, Woonsocket and Mitchell.

The South Dakota Rural Electric Association also has crews out working on restoring power to customers.

Sioux Valley has 2000 customers without power in Minnehaha and Moody Counties.

Southeastern Electric shows nearly 500 outages in McCook and Turner Counties.

Minnehaha County Emergency Manager Jason Gearman is asking people to stay away from down power lines and be aware of down trees and debris.

Customers with outages should report their outage to their power company.

