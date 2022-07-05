Thousands without power in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is asking residents to shelter in place as thousands of homes are without power in Sioux Falls.

In addition, there have been reports of vehicles trapped in flooded intersections and downed power lines. The city is asking that people avoid traveling.

Minnehaha County Emergency Manager Jason Gearman says any resident in Sioux Falls or throughout the county should report any power outages. To report an outage to Xcel Energy, click here.

He also advises residents to be aware of blowing debris and falling trees.

