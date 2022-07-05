Lincoln County deputies get their 10% pay raise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson had spent days fielding angry phone calls from his deputies after they were denied a 10% pay raise by the county board in last week’s meeting.

The sheriff said last week’s vote was “a slap in the face.” He worried that Lincoln County would not be competitive enough compared to Minnehaha County, and Swenson worried he might lose his talented deputies.

Swenson went so far as to try and raise the money, contributing from his own pocket.

Now Sheriff Swenson can put those worries to rest.

After almost an hour of discussion, Commissioners Tiffani Landeen, Mike Poppins, Jim Schmidt, and James Jibbens voted in favor of the 10% increase. Jibbens initially resisted but voted yes in the final vote.

Commissioner Joel Arends motioned to give a 6% increase, but when that was not passed, he voted no to the full 10% raise being asked for by the Sheriff.

In all, a vote of 4-to-1 gave Lincoln County officers their competitive salary with a 10% pay raise.

